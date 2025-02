Capital Trade Links standalone net profit declines 60.43% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 45.88% to Rs 6.43 crore

Net profit of Capital Trade Links declined 60.43% to Rs 2.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 45.88% to Rs 6.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 11.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.6.4311.8877.2950.342.947.172.937.162.225.61

