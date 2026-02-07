Associate Sponsors

Aksh Optifibre reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.81 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 07 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales decline 8.93% to Rs 26.40 crore

Net Loss of Aksh Optifibre reported to Rs 5.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 4.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 8.93% to Rs 26.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 28.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales26.4028.99 -9 OPM %-5.64-2.86 -PBDT-4.23-3.01 -41 PBT-7.02-5.88 -19 NP-5.81-4.74 -23

First Published: Feb 07 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

