Aksh Optifibre reports consolidated net loss of Rs 60.37 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:17 AM IST
Sales decline 36.80% to Rs 50.29 crore

Net Loss of Aksh Optifibre reported to Rs 60.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 13.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 36.80% to Rs 50.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 79.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 71.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 13.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 23.07% to Rs 220.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 286.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales50.2979.57 -37 220.28286.34 -23 OPM %-1.5115.76 -7.2016.65 - PBDT-4.708.70 PL 1.7832.01 -94 PBT-9.392.48 PL -19.457.44 PL NP-60.37-13.44 -349 -71.31-13.58 -425

First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

