TVS Electronics reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.32 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Net loss of TVS Electronics reported to Rs 1.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.51% to Rs 104.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 92.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.104.5892.132.514.181.933.87-1.491.24-1.321.12

