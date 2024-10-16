Antony Waste Handling spurts on steady Q2 biz update

Antony Waste Handling Cell rallied 4.40% to Rs 812.95 after the company informed that it has reported continued and consistent performance in Q2 & H1 FY25. In second quarter of FY25, the collection & transportation (C&T) operation handled a record-breaking total of 0.49 million tonnes. The combined tonnage for C&T and processing reached 1.19 million tonnes, up 4% YoY. The organic growth (excluding expired contracts) in volumes handled rose by 6.9% YoY. In second quarter of FY25, the collection & transportation (C&T) operation handled a record-breaking total of 0.49 million tonnes. The combined tonnage for C&T and processing reached 1.19 million tonnes, up 4% YoY. The organic growth (excluding expired contracts) in volumes handled rose by 6.9% YoY. For the first half of FY25, the total MSW volume managed was 2.38 million tonnes, which, after adjusting for expired and completed projects, represents a 6.8% YoY increase. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

During the quarter, the company successfully sold 30,500 tonnes of refuse derived fuel (RDF) and 4,000 tonnes of compost. For the first half of FY25, these figures reached 64,750 tonnes and 10,200 tonnes, respectively, reflecting YoY growth rates of 13.8% and over 100%.

Meanwhile, the companys wholly owned subsidiary, AG Enviro Infra Projects, recured a Rs 908-crore collections and transportation (C&T) contract from the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) for the third consecutive term.

Furthermore, the PCMC Waste-to-Energy (WtE) plant completed its scheduled maintenance in Q2 FY25. The plant has achieved a plant load factor (PLF) of 71% since its commissioning on 7 October 2023.

Antony Waste Handling Cell is leading player in the Indian Municipal Solid Waste Management industry with an established track record of more than two decades, providing full spectrum of MSW services which includes solid waste collection, transportation, processing and disposal services across India, majorly catering to municipalities.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 4.2% to Rs 17.51 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 18.27 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Net sales stood at Rs 226.97 crore in Q1 FY25, up 2.2% year on year.

