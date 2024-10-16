South Indian Bank consolidated net profit rises 18.15% in the September 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 10.60% to Rs 2354.72 crore

Net profit of South Indian Bank rose 18.15% to Rs 324.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 274.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Total Operating Income rose 10.60% to Rs 2354.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2129.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.2354.722129.0062.1563.52440.34409.31440.34409.31324.79274.89

