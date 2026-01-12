Akzo Nobel India appoints Parth Jindal as chairman

Akzo Nobel India announced the appointment of Parth Jindal as Chairman of the company, effective 9 January 2026.

Jindal is the managing director of JSW Paints and JSW Cements. JSW Paints had acquired a majority stake in Akzo Nobel India in a Rs 12,915-crore transaction last year, following which it became the companys promoter.

The board also approved the re-designation of Rajiv Rajgopal as joint managing director & chief executive officer (CEO), effective 9 January 2026. He was earlier serving as Chairman and managing director, with other terms of his appointment remaining unchanged.

Akzo Nobel India is a leading paints and coatings company and maker of Dulux Paints.