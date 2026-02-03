Akzo Nobel India consolidated net profit declines 31.58% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 13.59% to Rs 907.70 crore

Net profit of Akzo Nobel India declined 31.58% to Rs 74.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 108.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 13.59% to Rs 907.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1050.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

