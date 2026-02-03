Associate Sponsors

Akzo Nobel India consolidated net profit declines 31.58% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 4:53 PM IST
Sales decline 13.59% to Rs 907.70 crore

Net profit of Akzo Nobel India declined 31.58% to Rs 74.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 108.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 13.59% to Rs 907.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1050.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales907.701050.50 -14 OPM %15.0215.89 -PBDT148.20169.60 -13 PBT129.60146.20 -11 NP74.30108.60 -32

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 4:53 PM IST

