Kiduja India reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.17 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Kiduja India reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.17 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 4:53 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 3.04 crore

Net profit of Kiduja India reported to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 13.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales reported to Rs 3.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales3.040 0 OPM %87.500 -PBDT1.17-13.66 LP PBT1.17-13.66 LP NP1.17-13.66 LP

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 4:53 PM IST

