Akzo Nobel India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Refex Industries Ltd, Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd, Saregama India Ltd and Indian Overseas Bank are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 December 2025.

Akzo Nobel India Ltd lost 13.49% to Rs 3135 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 15.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27879 shares in the past one month.

Refex Industries Ltd crashed 8.79% to Rs 278.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.9 lakh shares in the past one month. Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd tumbled 8.01% to Rs 717.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.2 lakh shares in the past one month. Saregama India Ltd corrected 7.44% to Rs 351.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 44896 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37435 shares in the past one month.