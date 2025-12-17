Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Akzo Nobel India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Akzo Nobel India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Refex Industries Ltd, Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd, Saregama India Ltd and Indian Overseas Bank are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 December 2025.

Refex Industries Ltd, Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd, Saregama India Ltd and Indian Overseas Bank are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 December 2025.

Akzo Nobel India Ltd lost 13.49% to Rs 3135 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 15.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27879 shares in the past one month.

Refex Industries Ltd crashed 8.79% to Rs 278.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.9 lakh shares in the past one month.

Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd tumbled 8.01% to Rs 717.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.2 lakh shares in the past one month.

Saregama India Ltd corrected 7.44% to Rs 351.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 44896 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37435 shares in the past one month.

Indian Overseas Bank slipped 5.80% to Rs 34.45. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 14.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.83 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Power Grid board accords investment approval for refurbishment of Bhadrawati (Chandarpur) HVDC

Gallantt Ispat Ltd. leads losers in 'B' group

Route Mobile drops after Mark James Reid to leave Proximus Group in 2026

Volumes soar at Akzo Nobel India Ltd counter

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd soars 1.35%, up for third straight session

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story