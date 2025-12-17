Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power Grid board accords investment approval for refurbishment of Bhadrawati (Chandarpur) HVDC

Power Grid board accords investment approval for refurbishment of Bhadrawati (Chandarpur) HVDC

Image
Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

At meeting held on 17 December 2025

The board of Power Grid Corporation of India in its meeting held on 17 December, 2025, has accorded Investment approval for Refurbishment of Bhadrawati (Chandarpur) HVDC (2 X 500 MW) Back-to-Back System Under Additional Capital Expenditure 2024-29 Tariff Block at an estimated cost of Rs. 1,226.93 crore, with an implementation schedule of 36 months from the date of Award.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gallantt Ispat Ltd. leads losers in 'B' group

Route Mobile drops after Mark James Reid to leave Proximus Group in 2026

Volumes soar at Akzo Nobel India Ltd counter

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd soars 1.35%, up for third straight session

Britannia Industries Ltd gains for fifth session

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 2:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story