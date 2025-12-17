Power Grid board accords investment approval for refurbishment of Bhadrawati (Chandarpur) HVDC

At meeting held on 17 December 2025

The board of Power Grid Corporation of India in its meeting held on 17 December, 2025, has accorded Investment approval for Refurbishment of Bhadrawati (Chandarpur) HVDC (2 X 500 MW) Back-to-Back System Under Additional Capital Expenditure 2024-29 Tariff Block at an estimated cost of Rs. 1,226.93 crore, with an implementation schedule of 36 months from the date of Award.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News