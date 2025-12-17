Gallantt Ispat Ltd. leads losers in 'B' group

Pioneer Embroideries Ltd, Krishival Foods Ltd, NGL Fine Chem Ltd and SPL Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 December 2025.

Gallantt Ispat Ltd. tumbled 13.13% to Rs 517.5 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 92262 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18707 shares in the past one month.

Pioneer Embroideries Ltd crashed 9.68% to Rs 28. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4946 shares in the past one month. Krishival Foods Ltd lost 9.07% to Rs 423. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5806 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8661 shares in the past one month. NGL Fine Chem Ltd slipped 8.70% to Rs 1319.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 36 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49 shares in the past one month.