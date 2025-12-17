AU Small Finance Bank Ltd soars 1.35%, up for third straight session

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 993.8, up 1.35% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 77.99% in last one year as compared to a 6.61% jump in NIFTY and a 13.02% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 993.8, up 1.35% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 25798.95. The Sensex is at 84532.23, down 0.17%. AU Small Finance Bank Ltd has gained around 8% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.04% in last one month and is currently quoting at 59034.6, down 0.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.76 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 21.04 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 992.35, up 0.96% on the day.