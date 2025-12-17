Route Mobile drops after Mark James Reid to leave Proximus Group in 2026

Route Mobile declined 2.03% to Rs 682 after Mark James Reid, chairman of the company's board, will be leaving the Proximus Group by end of January 2026 to pursue other career opportunities in the UK.

Proximus Group is the holding company of Route Mobile, and Reid also serves as the chief financial officer (CFO) of Proximus Group.

Reid joined Proximus in May 2021. Before that, he held different senior finance roles in British Airways, Travelport, Yahoo and the Liberty Global group and has worked in Switzerland, UK & the US. He played a crucial role in executing the #inspire2022 strategy, which helped restore domestic operations to top-line and EBITDA growth by 2022.

Stijn Bijnens, CEO of the Proximus Group, said, Together with the Board and my colleagues from the Proximus Leadership Squad, I would like to thank Mark for his major contribution to the financial growth and health of Proximus, in a period of an unseen CAPEX investment program in our fiber network. With his team, he equally showed courage and determination to implement a considerable domestic divestment program. And for sure, I want to thank Mark for taking on ad interim the CEO role at Proximus Global till November. We wish Mark a lot of success in his new endeavors. Route Mobile (RML) is a cloud communications platform service provider, catering to enterprises, over-the-top (OTT) players, and mobile network operators (MNO). RML's portfolio comprises solutions in messaging, voice, email, SMS filtering, analytics, and monetization. RML has a diverse enterprise client base across a broad range of industries, including social media companies, banks and financial institutions, e-commerce entities, and travel aggregators. RML is headquartered in Mumbai, India, with a global presence in the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and North America.