Volumes soar at Akzo Nobel India Ltd counter

Akzo Nobel India Ltd recorded volume of 94.72 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 66.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.42 lakh shares

Indraprastha Gas Ltd, Polycab India Ltd, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd, Mahanagar Gas Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 17 December 2025.

Akzo Nobel India Ltd recorded volume of 94.72 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 66.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.42 lakh shares. The stock lost 12.89% to Rs.3,156.90. Volumes stood at 44742 shares in the last session.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd recorded volume of 306.55 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 31.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.82 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.28% to Rs.193.10. Volumes stood at 11 lakh shares in the last session. Polycab India Ltd witnessed volume of 16.14 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.15 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.98 lakh shares. The stock dropped 3.48% to Rs.7,105.00. Volumes stood at 2.67 lakh shares in the last session. Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd recorded volume of 163.86 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 22.89 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.60% to Rs.76.83. Volumes stood at 26.49 lakh shares in the last session.