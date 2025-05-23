Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alankit consolidated net profit declines 36.25% in the March 2025 quarter

Alankit consolidated net profit declines 36.25% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Sales rise 11.90% to Rs 102.01 crore

Net profit of Alankit declined 36.25% to Rs 4.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.90% to Rs 102.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 91.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 7.88% to Rs 19.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 27.73% to Rs 301.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 235.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales102.0191.16 12 301.06235.70 28 OPM %12.2311.39 -10.8710.15 - PBDT20.8711.82 77 47.2534.63 36 PBT17.319.88 75 36.8726.96 37 NP4.226.62 -36 19.8621.56 -8

First Published: May 23 2025 | 4:48 PM IST

