Alankit consolidated net profit declines 36.25% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.90% to Rs 102.01 crore

Net profit of Alankit declined 36.25% to Rs 4.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.90% to Rs 102.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 91.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 7.88% to Rs 19.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 27.73% to Rs 301.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 235.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

