Patels Airtemp (India) standalone net profit declines 44.66% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 27.25% to Rs 82.57 crore

Net profit of Patels Airtemp (India) declined 44.66% to Rs 2.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 27.25% to Rs 82.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 113.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.82.57113.507.929.134.957.824.096.792.805.06

