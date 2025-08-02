Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers standalone net profit rises 272.73% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 145.83% to Rs 0.59 crore

Net profit of Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers rose 272.73% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 145.83% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.590.2476.2758.330.450.140.450.140.410.11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News