Indo Rama Synthetics (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 51.07 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of Indo Rama Synthetics (India) reported to Rs 51.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 40.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 32.55% to Rs 1198.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 904.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 203.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.96% to Rs 4258.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3873.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

