Alembic Pharma jumps after receiving USFDA nod for Doxorubicin Hydrochloride Injection

Alembic Pharmaceuticals surged 10.92% to Rs 1,078 after the company received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Doxorubicin Hydrochloride Liposome Injection.

The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Doxil Liposome Injection, of Baxter Healthcare Corporation. Doxorubicin Hydrochloride Liposome Injection is indicated for the treatment of ovarian cancer, AIDS-related Kaposis sarcoma, and multiple myeloma.

According to IQVIA, the estimated market size for Doxorubicin Hydrochloride Liposome Injection single-dose vials is $29 million for the 12 months ending March 2025. Alembic now has a cumulative total of 224 ANDA approvals from the USFDA, including 201 final approvals and 23 tentative approvals.