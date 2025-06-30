Interarch Building Solutions gains on bagging Rs 77-cr order from Amara Raja Infra

Interarch Building Solutions advanced 2.42% to Rs 2,183 after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 77 crore from Amara Raja Infra.The formal purchase order is currently awaited. According to an exchange filing, the contract involves the design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, and erection of a pre-engineered steel building system.
The order is valued at approximately Rs 77 crore and involves over 6,300 MT jobs. It is scheduled to be executed within eight months.
The firm also noted that it expects to receive a 10% advance payment along with the order. Interarch clarified that neither the promoter, promoter group, nor any group companies have any financial or other interest in the awarding entity.
Interarch Building Products is a leading provider of pre-engineered steel building solutions in India. The company possesses integrated capabilities encompassing design and engineering, manufacturing, and on-site project management for the installation and erection of pre-engineered steel structures.
The companys standalone net profit surged 30.2% to Rs 38.68 crore on a 20.2% increase in net sales to Rs 385.47 crore in Q4 FY25 compared to Q4 FY24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
