ITD Cementation rises after securing Rs 580-cr marine contract

Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
ITD Cementation India rose 4.13% to Rs 926.25 after the company secured an international marine contract worth $67.4 million (approximately Rs 580 crore) for jetty construction works related to the Ruwais LNG project in Abu Dhabi.

ITD Cementation India is one of the leading engineering and construction companies undertaking heavy civil, infrastructure and EPC business and operating in India with an established presence and expertise in maritime structures, mass rapid transit systems, airports, hydroelectric power, tunnels, dams & irrigation, highways, bridges & flyovers, industrial structures and buildings and foundation & specialist engineering.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 26.9% to Rs 113.55 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 89.51 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 9.8% YoY to Rs 2,479.72 crore in the quarter ended 31st March 2025.

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 9:57 AM IST

