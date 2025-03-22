Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alembic Pharma's Gujarat facility clears USFDA inspection

Last Updated : Mar 22 2025 | 9:16 AM IST
Alembic Pharmaceuticals said that its API-III facility located at Karakhadi, Gujarat, has successfully cleared the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspection with zero observations.

The inspection was conducted from 17th March to 21st March, 2025. This was a scheduled GMP inspection and was successfully completed without any Form 483 observation.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals is a vertically integrated research and development pharmaceutical company, has been at the forefront of healthcare since 1907. Headquartered in India, Alembic is a publicly listed company that manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical products all over the world.

The companys consolidated net profit tumbled 23.29% to Rs 138.42 crore in Q3 FY25, compared with Rs 180.45 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations was at Rs 1,692.74 crore in the third quarter of FY25, up 3.81% year on year (YoY).

The counter surged 13.62% to end at Rs 947.75 on the BSE on Friday.

First Published: Mar 22 2025 | 9:03 AM IST

