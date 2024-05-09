Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alembic Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 16.78% in the March 2024 quarter

Alembic Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 16.78% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 4:17 PM IST
Sales rise 7.86% to Rs 1516.98 crore

Net profit of Alembic Pharmaceuticals rose 16.78% to Rs 178.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 152.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.86% to Rs 1516.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1406.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 80.07% to Rs 615.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 341.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.19% to Rs 6228.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5652.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1516.981406.45 8 6228.635652.62 10 OPM %17.1214.49 -14.9711.98 - PBDT252.33190.29 33 904.50630.02 44 PBT182.85116.17 57 631.83354.59 78 NP178.21152.60 17 615.82341.99 80

First Published: May 09 2024 | 3:06 PM IST

