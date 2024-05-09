Computer Age Management Services consolidated net profit rises 38.72% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.56% to Rs 310.46 crore

Net profit of Computer Age Management Services rose 38.72% to Rs 103.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 74.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.56% to Rs 310.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 249.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 23.98% to Rs 353.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 285.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.95% to Rs 1136.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 971.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

