Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Computer Age Management Services consolidated net profit rises 38.72% in the March 2024 quarter

Computer Age Management Services consolidated net profit rises 38.72% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 4:16 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 24.56% to Rs 310.46 crore

Net profit of Computer Age Management Services rose 38.72% to Rs 103.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 74.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.56% to Rs 310.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 249.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 23.98% to Rs 353.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 285.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.95% to Rs 1136.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 971.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales310.46249.24 25 1136.52971.83 17 OPM %46.1743.77 -44.4243.34 - PBDT152.67114.94 33 537.32440.44 22 PBT134.5798.54 37 466.85380.19 23 NP103.5074.61 39 353.64285.25 24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Computer Age Management Services standalone net profit rises 35.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Computer Age Management Services consolidated net profit rises 21.12% in the December 2023 quarter

HDFC Asset Management Company consolidated net profit rises 43.78% in the March 2024 quarter

Nippon Life India Asset Management consolidated net profit rises 73.17% in the March 2024 quarter

TCS, Bharti Hexacom, Maharashtra Seamless, CAMS in focus

Sutlej Textiles and Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 25.55 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Indian Overseas Bank consolidated net profit rises 23.61% in the March 2024 quarter

Punjab National Bank consolidated net profit rises 79.27% in the March 2024 quarter

State Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 18.18% in the March 2024 quarter

Computer Age Management Services standalone net profit rises 35.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 09 2024 | 2:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story