Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Jindal Worldwide Ltd, RattanIndia Power Ltd, AAVAS Financiers Ltd and Force Motors Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 June 2025.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd surged 13.49% to Rs 1103 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5051 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Worldwide Ltd soared 10.36% to Rs 61.58. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31183 shares in the past one month.

RattanIndia Power Ltd spiked 6.94% to Rs 15.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 374.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 193.98 lakh shares in the past one month.

AAVAS Financiers Ltd spurt 6.20% to Rs 2115.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 33883 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7113 shares in the past one month.

Force Motors Ltd advanced 6.06% to Rs 15377.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8028 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12061 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

