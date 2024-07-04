Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA tentative approval for Ivosidenib Tablets

Alembic Pharmaceuticals (Alembic) today announced that it has received tentative approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Ivosidenib Tablets, 250 mg. The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Tibsovo Tablets, 250 mg, of Servier Pharmaceuticals LLC (Servier).

Ivosidenib is an isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) inhibitor indicated for patients with a susceptible IDH1 mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test with: (a) Newly Diagnosed Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) as monotherapy in adults 75 years or older, or who have comorbidities that preclude use of intensive induction chemotherapy (b) Adult patients with Relapsed or refractory AML (c) Adult patients with Locally Advanced or Metastatic Cholangiocarcinoma who have been previously treated.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Ivosidenib Tablets, 250 mg have an estimated market size of US$ 114 million for twelve months ending March 2024 according to IQVIA.

Alembic has a cumulative total of 207 ANDA approvals (179 final approvals and 28 tentative approvals) from USFDA.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News