Alexander Stamps & Coin reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.11 crore

Net profit of Alexander Stamps & Coin reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.110.11 0 OPM %27.279.09 -PBDT0.030.01 200 PBT0.020 0 NP0.020 0

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 7:31 AM IST

