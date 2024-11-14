Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alfa Ica (India) standalone net profit rises 17.07% in the September 2024 quarter

Alfa Ica (India) standalone net profit rises 17.07% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 5:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 10.04% to Rs 18.42 crore

Net profit of Alfa Ica (India) rose 17.07% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.04% to Rs 18.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales18.4216.74 10 OPM %7.005.38 -PBDT0.940.78 21 PBT0.600.55 9 NP0.480.41 17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

How the humble onion retains its political hegemony when it acts pricey

Tech wrap Nov 14: Pixel security features, LG XBOOM series, Final Cut Pro

Women's ACT 2024, India vs Thailand Hockey LIVE UPDATES: IND 4-0 THA 2nd Quarter

Australia vs Pakistan HIGHLIGHTS, 1st T20: AUS thrashes PAK in Brisbane to 1-0 up in the series

Muthoot Finance Q2FY25 results: Net profit jumps 26% to Rs 1,251 crore

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 5:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story