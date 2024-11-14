Alfa Ica (India) standalone net profit rises 17.07% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.04% to Rs 18.42 crore

Net profit of Alfa Ica (India) rose 17.07% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.04% to Rs 18.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.18.4216.747.005.380.940.780.600.550.480.41

