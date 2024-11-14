Hindustan Tin Works standalone net profit declines 35.87% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 5:33 PM IST
Sales decline 5.68% to Rs 109.69 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Tin Works declined 35.87% to Rs 4.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 5.68% to Rs 109.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 116.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales109.69116.29 -6 OPM %7.488.72 -PBDT7.6210.60 -28 PBT5.568.58 -35 NP4.136.44 -36

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 5:21 PM IST

