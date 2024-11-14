Hindustan Tin Works standalone net profit declines 35.87% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.68% to Rs 109.69 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Tin Works declined 35.87% to Rs 4.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 5.68% to Rs 109.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 116.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.109.69116.297.488.727.6210.605.568.584.136.44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News