Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index registers a drop of 2.11%

Nifty Realty index closed down 2.11% at 874.15 today. The index has lost 10.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Godrej Properties Ltd dropped 3.52%, Sobha Ltd slipped 3.07% and Phoenix Mills Ltd fell 2.71%. The Nifty Realty index has decreased 13.00% over last one year compared to the 1.02% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index has slid 1.76% and Nifty Auto index is down 1.40% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.95% to close at 24363.3 while the SENSEX has slid 0.95% to close at 79857.79 today.

