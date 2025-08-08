Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index registers a drop of 2.11%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index registers a drop of 2.11%

Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Nifty Realty index closed down 2.11% at 874.15 today. The index has lost 10.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Godrej Properties Ltd dropped 3.52%, Sobha Ltd slipped 3.07% and Phoenix Mills Ltd fell 2.71%. The Nifty Realty index has decreased 13.00% over last one year compared to the 1.02% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index has slid 1.76% and Nifty Auto index is down 1.40% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.95% to close at 24363.3 while the SENSEX has slid 0.95% to close at 79857.79 today.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

