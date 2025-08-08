Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Frontier Capital standalone net profit rises 166.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Frontier Capital standalone net profit rises 166.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 5:05 PM IST
Sales rise 12.50% to Rs 0.09 crore

Net profit of Frontier Capital rose 166.67% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.50% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.090.08 13 OPM %100.0037.50 -PBDT0.080.03 167 PBT0.080.03 167 NP0.080.03 167

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 4:58 PM IST

