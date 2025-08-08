Frontier Capital standalone net profit rises 166.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.50% to Rs 0.09 crore

Net profit of Frontier Capital rose 166.67% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.50% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.090.08100.0037.500.080.030.080.030.080.03

