Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alfa Ica (India) standalone net profit rises 80.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Alfa Ica (India) standalone net profit rises 80.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:00 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 10.77% to Rs 20.37 crore

Net profit of Alfa Ica (India) rose 80.00% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.77% to Rs 20.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 14.29% to Rs 1.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.70% to Rs 78.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 68.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales20.3718.39 11 78.5668.49 15 OPM %8.445.27 -5.515.75 - PBDT1.791.01 77 3.273.22 2 PBT1.430.76 88 1.922.23 -14 NP1.080.60 80 1.441.68 -14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GDL Leasing & Finance standalone net profit declines 77.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Saboo Sodium Chloro reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.94 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Shree Rajivlochan Oil Extraction standalone net profit rises 16.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Rich Universe Network reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Mahasagar Travels standalone net profit rises 325.00% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 29 2025 | 3:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story