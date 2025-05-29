Alfa Ica (India) standalone net profit rises 80.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.77% to Rs 20.37 crore

Net profit of Alfa Ica (India) rose 80.00% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.77% to Rs 20.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 14.29% to Rs 1.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.70% to Rs 78.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 68.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

