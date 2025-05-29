GDL Leasing & Finance standalone net profit declines 77.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 47.37% to Rs 0.28 crore

Net profit of GDL Leasing & Finance declined 77.78% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 47.37% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 280.00% to Rs 0.38 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 174.42% to Rs 1.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

0.280.191.180.4321.4368.4248.3132.560.040.130.530.140.040.130.530.140.020.090.380.10

