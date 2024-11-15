Alfavision Overseas (India) standalone net profit rises 1100.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:40 AM IST
Sales decline 51.11% to Rs 0.44 crore

Net profit of Alfavision Overseas (India) rose 1100.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 51.11% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.440.90 -51 OPM %29.5556.67 -PBDT0.130.02 550 PBT0.120.01 1100 NP0.120.01 1100

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:45 AM IST

