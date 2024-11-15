Alfavision Overseas (India) standalone net profit rises 1100.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 51.11% to Rs 0.44 crore

Net profit of Alfavision Overseas (India) rose 1100.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 51.11% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.440.9029.5556.670.130.020.120.010.120.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News