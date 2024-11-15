Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Antarctica reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:39 AM IST
Sales rise 81.82% to Rs 0.40 crore

Net Loss of Antarctica reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 81.82% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.400.22 82 OPM %-45.00-22.73 -PBDT-0.18-0.05 -260 PBT-0.20-0.09 -122 NP-0.20-0.09 -122

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:45 AM IST

