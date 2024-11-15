Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

United Van Der Horst standalone net profit rises 463.64% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:39 AM IST
Sales rise 31.62% to Rs 7.95 crore

Net profit of United Van Der Horst rose 463.64% to Rs 1.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 31.62% to Rs 7.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales7.956.04 32 OPM %49.8125.50 -PBDT3.320.95 249 PBT2.640.45 487 NP1.860.33 464

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:45 AM IST

