United Van Der Horst standalone net profit rises 463.64% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 31.62% to Rs 7.95 crore

Net profit of United Van Der Horst rose 463.64% to Rs 1.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 31.62% to Rs 7.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.7.956.0449.8125.503.320.952.640.451.860.33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News