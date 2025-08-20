Algoquant Fintech approves investment of Rs 5 cr in NCDEX

At board meeting held on 20 August 2025

The board of Algoquant Fintech at its meeting held on 20 August 2025 has approved an investment of up to Rs. 5,00,00,036/- in National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) by way of acquisition of 2,53,370 equity shares constituting 0.28% of the post issue capital of NCDEX.

