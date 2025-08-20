Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Algoquant Fintech approves investment of Rs 5 cr in NCDEX

Algoquant Fintech approves investment of Rs 5 cr in NCDEX

Image
Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At board meeting held on 20 August 2025

The board of Algoquant Fintech at its meeting held on 20 August 2025 has approved an investment of up to Rs. 5,00,00,036/- in National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) by way of acquisition of 2,53,370 equity shares constituting 0.28% of the post issue capital of NCDEX.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Insolation Green Energy commences commercial operations of its new 3 GV PV Module manufacturing plant

Sensex, Nifty extend gains for 5th day; IT shares rally

Nasdaq Slides as Tech Stocks Weigh; Dow Hits Record Intraday Before Flat Close

Aditya Infotech consolidated net profit rises 46.07% in the June 2025 quarter

Vikram Kamats Hospitality consolidated net profit declines 26.67% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 4:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story