Algoquant Fintech incorporates WOS, Algoquant Global Securities

Algoquant Fintech (AFL) announced that it has incorporated wholly owned subsidiary (WOS) company with the name of Algoquant Global Securities (AGSPL).

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India, issued the Certificate of Incorporation on 13 June 2025.

AGSPL will operate in the stock broking sector and has been formed to undertake activities as a stock broker, including dealing in shares, stocks, debentures, bonds, government securities, units of Unit Trust of India, National Savings Certificates, and other securities.

The subsidiary has been incorporated with an authorised share capital of Rs 10 lakh, divided into 1,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each. The entire paid-up share capital will be held by Algoquant Fintech, making AGSPL its wholly owned subsidiary and a related party. AGSPL is yet to commence its business operations.