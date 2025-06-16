Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Algoquant Fintech incorporates WOS, Algoquant Global Securities

Algoquant Fintech incorporates WOS, Algoquant Global Securities

Image
Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 5:12 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Algoquant Fintech (AFL) announced that it has incorporated wholly owned subsidiary (WOS) company with the name of Algoquant Global Securities (AGSPL).

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India, issued the Certificate of Incorporation on 13 June 2025.

AGSPL will operate in the stock broking sector and has been formed to undertake activities as a stock broker, including dealing in shares, stocks, debentures, bonds, government securities, units of Unit Trust of India, National Savings Certificates, and other securities.

The subsidiary has been incorporated with an authorised share capital of Rs 10 lakh, divided into 1,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each. The entire paid-up share capital will be held by Algoquant Fintech, making AGSPL its wholly owned subsidiary and a related party. AGSPL is yet to commence its business operations.

As the promoter company, AFL will hold 100% equity in AGSPL upon allotment of shares.

The official announcement was made on Friday, 13 June 2025, after market hours.

Algoquant Fintech is engaged in the business of trading in financial instruments

The companys consolidated net profit dropped 90.1% to Rs 0.61 crore on a 2.9% decline in total income to Rs 54.02 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

The counter slipped 2.16% to Rs 1,015 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Desco Infratech slides after CFO Prinkle Sanjay Jain resigns

Punjab & Sind Bank drops for fifth straight session

Central Bank of India eases for fifth straight session

Indian Overseas Bank drops for fifth straight session

UCO Bank drops for fifth straight session

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 2:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story