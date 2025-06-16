Central Bank of India eases for fifth straight session

Central Bank of India is quoting at Rs 37.7, down 1.02% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 1.28% in last one year as compared to a 5.84% rally in NIFTY and a 7.37% fall in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Central Bank of India fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 37.7, down 1.02% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.87% on the day, quoting at 24933.35. The Sensex is at 81777.75, up 0.81%.Central Bank of India has eased around 1.33% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Central Bank of India is a constituent, has increased around 3.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6934.85, down 0.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 70.11 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 159.9 lakh shares in last one month.