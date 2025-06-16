Desco Infratech slides after CFO Prinkle Sanjay Jain resigns

Desco Infratech fell 2.10% to Rs 228 after the company announced that Prinkle Sanjay Jain has tendered his resignation from the post of chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel of the company, effective from 16 June 2025.Meanwhile, the company has appointed Rushabh Mashkaria as the new CFO and key managerial personnel, also effective 16 June 2025, as per the terms outlined in his appointment letter.
A chartered accountant by profession, Rushabh Mashkaria brings over seven years of experience across reputed financial institutions. He has held key roles in credit risk and financial management at RBL Bank, Axis Bank, and L&T Housing Finance, showcasing a strong blend of financial expertise and leadership.
Desco Infratech is an infrastructure company focused on engineering, planning, & construction, particularly in city gas distribution, renewable energy, water, and power sectors.
On a full-year basis, the company's net profit surged 172.9% to Rs 9.06 crore on a 102.3% rise in revenue to Rs 59.45 crore in FY25 over FY24.
