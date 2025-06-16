Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Desco Infratech slides after CFO Prinkle Sanjay Jain resigns

Desco Infratech slides after CFO Prinkle Sanjay Jain resigns

Image
Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 5:12 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Desco Infratech fell 2.10% to Rs 228 after the company announced that Prinkle Sanjay Jain has tendered his resignation from the post of chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel of the company, effective from 16 June 2025.

Meanwhile, the company has appointed Rushabh Mashkaria as the new CFO and key managerial personnel, also effective 16 June 2025, as per the terms outlined in his appointment letter.

A chartered accountant by profession, Rushabh Mashkaria brings over seven years of experience across reputed financial institutions. He has held key roles in credit risk and financial management at RBL Bank, Axis Bank, and L&T Housing Finance, showcasing a strong blend of financial expertise and leadership.

Desco Infratech is an infrastructure company focused on engineering, planning, & construction, particularly in city gas distribution, renewable energy, water, and power sectors.

On a full-year basis, the company's net profit surged 172.9% to Rs 9.06 crore on a 102.3% rise in revenue to Rs 59.45 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Punjab & Sind Bank drops for fifth straight session

Central Bank of India eases for fifth straight session

Indian Overseas Bank drops for fifth straight session

UCO Bank drops for fifth straight session

Bank of India down for fifth straight session

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 2:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story