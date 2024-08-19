Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Alirox Abrasives reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 19 2024 | 6:06 PM IST
Sales decline 26.67% to Rs 0.11 crore

Net loss of Alirox Abrasives reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 26.67% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.110.15 -27 OPM %-127.270 -PBDT-0.140 0 PBT-0.140 0 NP-0.140.01 PL

First Published: Aug 19 2024 | 5:56 PM IST

