GP Wind Jangi Pvt standalone net profit declines 29.13% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.44% to Rs 20.47 crore

Net profit of GP Wind Jangi Pvt declined 29.13% to Rs 7.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 6.44% to Rs 20.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 21.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.20.4721.8869.5775.4112.5514.729.4411.607.039.92

