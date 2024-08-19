GP Wind Jangi Pvt standalone net profit declines 29.13% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.44% to Rs 20.47 croreNet profit of GP Wind Jangi Pvt declined 29.13% to Rs 7.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 6.44% to Rs 20.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 21.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales20.4721.88 -6 OPM %69.5775.41 -PBDT12.5514.72 -15 PBT9.4411.60 -19 NP7.039.92 -29
