Capsave Finance Pvt standalone net profit rises 28.87% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.09% to Rs 92.98 croreNet profit of Capsave Finance Pvt rose 28.87% to Rs 21.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 16.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 25.09% to Rs 92.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 74.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales92.9874.33 25 OPM %75.5075.30 -PBDT32.5425.77 26 PBT29.9922.86 31 NP21.8716.97 29
