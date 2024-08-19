Capsave Finance Pvt standalone net profit rises 28.87% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.09% to Rs 92.98 crore

Net profit of Capsave Finance Pvt rose 28.87% to Rs 21.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 16.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 25.09% to Rs 92.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 74.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.92.9874.3375.5075.3032.5425.7729.9922.8621.8716.97

