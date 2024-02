Alkem Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 30.84% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 9.31% to Rs 3323.87 crore

Net profit of Alkem Laboratories rose 30.84% to Rs 594.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 454.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 9.31% to Rs 3323.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3040.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.3323.873040.9121.2919.70775.77617.33706.21538.89594.96454.71

