Volumes soar at Prism Johnson Ltd counter

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd, The Ramco Cements Ltd, Concord Biotech Ltd, Birla Corporation Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 09 February 2024.

Prism Johnson Ltd clocked volume of 193.48 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 39.2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.94 lakh shares. The stock gained 14.02% to Rs.193.95. Volumes stood at 2.53 lakh shares in the last session.

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd clocked volume of 26.04 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.03 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.16 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.72% to Rs.951.40. Volumes stood at 1.43 lakh shares in the last session.

The Ramco Cements Ltd registered volume of 25.78 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.89 lakh shares. The stock slipped 7.90% to Rs.897.35. Volumes stood at 2.93 lakh shares in the last session.

Concord Biotech Ltd witnessed volume of 5.78 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.31 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 79054 shares. The stock dropped 1.81% to Rs.1,448.65. Volumes stood at 46820 shares in the last session.

Birla Corporation Ltd recorded volume of 20.9 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.33 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.48% to Rs.1,712.05. Volumes stood at 2.75 lakh shares in the last session.

