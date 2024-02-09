Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Prism Johnson Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Prism Johnson Ltd counter

Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Prism Johnson Ltd clocked volume of 193.48 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 39.2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.94 lakh shares

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd, The Ramco Cements Ltd, Concord Biotech Ltd, Birla Corporation Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 09 February 2024.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Prism Johnson Ltd clocked volume of 193.48 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 39.2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.94 lakh shares. The stock gained 14.02% to Rs.193.95. Volumes stood at 2.53 lakh shares in the last session.

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd clocked volume of 26.04 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.03 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.16 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.72% to Rs.951.40. Volumes stood at 1.43 lakh shares in the last session.

The Ramco Cements Ltd registered volume of 25.78 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.89 lakh shares. The stock slipped 7.90% to Rs.897.35. Volumes stood at 2.93 lakh shares in the last session.

Concord Biotech Ltd witnessed volume of 5.78 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.31 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 79054 shares. The stock dropped 1.81% to Rs.1,448.65. Volumes stood at 46820 shares in the last session.

Birla Corporation Ltd recorded volume of 20.9 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.33 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.48% to Rs.1,712.05. Volumes stood at 2.75 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Prism Johnson reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.45 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Prism Johnson Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Volumes soar at Pfizer Ltd counter

Volumes soar at J B Chemicals &amp; Pharmaceuticals Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Mahindra Holidays &amp; Resorts India Ltd counter

Board of Finolex Cables approves delisting of GDRs from Luxembourg Stock Exchange

Zydus Life Q3 PAT climbs 27% YoY to Rs 790 cr; board OKs Rs 600 cr share buyback

Metal stocks edge lower

Telecom shares slide

Oil and Gas stocks edge lower

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story