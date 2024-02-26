Alkem Laboratories Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Rain Industries Ltd, Usha Martin Ltd, Jaiprakash Associates Ltd and Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 February 2024.

Alkem Laboratories Ltd lost 7.19% to Rs 5030 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 57216 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4100 shares in the past one month.

Rain Industries Ltd crashed 6.76% to Rs 192.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 21.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.09 lakh shares in the past one month.

Usha Martin Ltd tumbled 5.20% to Rs 316.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 74036 shares in the past one month.

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd fell 4.96% to Rs 23.17. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 61.53 lakh shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd slipped 4.57% to Rs 203.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.02 lakh shares in the past one month.

