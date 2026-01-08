Alkem launches Renocia cyclical therapy kit for hair care

Alkem Laboratories announced the launch of Renocia cyclical therapy kit, a scientifically-designed weekly nutritional supplementation regimen to support hair growth, strengthen hair follicles and manage hair loss. The supplements in the kit are made using only vegetarian-sourced ingredients.

Renocia cyclical therapy kit contains a set of nutritional supplements, including vitamins, minerals, and amino acids, each to be taken on designated days of the week. This structured weekly protocol enables better nutrient absorption and utilisation.

Alkem has a growing portfolio of products in the dermatology segment, which includes skin and hair care. Under the Renocia brand, the company offers several products for hair care such as hair revitalizing shampoo, conditioner and serum, as well as oral supplements.