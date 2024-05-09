Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alkyl Amines Chemicals standalone net profit declines 20.95% in the March 2024 quarter

Alkyl Amines Chemicals standalone net profit declines 20.95% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 13.54% to Rs 356.62 crore

Net profit of Alkyl Amines Chemicals declined 20.95% to Rs 38.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 48.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 13.54% to Rs 356.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 412.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 34.89% to Rs 148.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 228.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.40% to Rs 1440.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1683.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales356.62412.48 -14 1440.611683.05 -14 OPM %19.3118.85 -17.4120.43 - PBDT70.7778.69 -10 261.39353.73 -26 PBT53.3467.10 -21 202.47308.56 -34 NP38.4548.64 -21 148.87228.66 -35

