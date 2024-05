PVR Inox announced the opening of a 4-screen multiplex, PVR Cinemagic at Ambience Mall, Gurugram.

The Cinema is equipped with the best-in-class theatrical technology with Dolby 7.1 sound, 2K laser projection and 3D enabled screens.

With this launch, PVR INOX now operates the largest multiplex network with 1748 screens across 361 properties in 112 cities (India and Sri Lanka).

